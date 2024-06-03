US urges UN Security Council to support cease-fire plan in Gaza announced by President Biden

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is urging the U.N. Security Council to support the three-phase plan announced by President Joe Biden aimed at ending the nearly eight-month war in Gaza, freeing hostages and sending massive aid into the devastated territory. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield says the United States circulated a draft resolution Monday to the 14 other council members to back the proposal for ending the conflict that began with Hamas’ surprise attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7 that killed some 1,200 people. In a steatement, she sayd: “Numerous leaders and governments, including in the region, have endorsed this plan and we call on the Security Council to join them in calling for implementation of this deal without delay and without further conditions.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.