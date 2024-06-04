After publishing an article critical of Israel, Columbia Law Review’s website is shut down by board

NEW YORK (AP) — A student-run legal journal has been taken offline by its board of directors after it objected to the publication of an article that accused Israel of genocide. Editors at the Columbia Law Review said the move marked an unprecedented breach of editorial independence by the board made up of alumni and faculty. The board said in a letter to student editors that it had process concerns about how the piece was accepted and the fact that not everyone involved in the legal journal had reviewed it. They said they had taken the website down to give students “some window of opportunity to review the piece.”

