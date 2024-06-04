Atlanta officials say water repairs are done after 5 days of outages and service is being restored

ATLANTA (AP) — City of Atlanta officials say workers finished repairs on a ruptured water main on Tuesday. They say water problems in the city are coming to an end after five days. Officials say they are gradually increasing pressure in the system, predicting normal water pressure would return by Wednesday morning. People are still under orders to boil water in downtown and some nearby areas. However, the area under the boil-water advisory was sharply reduced Monday after pressure was restored in many areas after a first mammoth leak was fixed Saturday. But some high rises were still affected Tuesday by low pressure.

By JEFF AMY and SHARON JOHNSON Associated Press

