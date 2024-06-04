Atlanta water system still in repair on Day 5 of outages

ATLANTA (AP) — Workers continued to install pipes to replace a ruptured water main in Atlanta on Tuesday, Day 5 of persistent water problems in parts of the city. Mayor Andre Dickens says Atlanta is “making progress” in repairing the flow in the city’s Midtown area. Officials have sharply reduced the area where consumers are warned to boil their water before drinking it. Pressure was restored in many areas after a first mammoth leak was fixed Saturday. But some high rises are still affected. The downtown and nearby areas remain under a boil order and water is shut off in the blocks immediately surrounding a second major leak.

By JEFF AMY and SHARON JOHNSON Associated Press

