Biden and Trump win Democratic, Republican elections in some of 2024’s last primary contests

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won Democratic and Republican primaries in a handful of states Tuesday, among some of the last contests on the 2024 primary calendar. Trump, appearing on the ballot for the first time since his historic conviction on felony crimes, won primaries in New Mexico, where voters could opt for his rivals who have since dropped out, and New Jersey, where he was unopposed. The former president was also on the ballot in Montana’s Republican contest. Biden won Democratic primaries in New Mexico, South Dakota, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.