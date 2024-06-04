Biden says he’s restricting asylum to help ‘gain control’ of the border

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s restricting asylum to help “gain control” of the U.S.-Mexico border. The American Civil Liberties Union says it’ll sue over Biden’s plan to enact immediate significant restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the border. Biden signed the proclamation Tuesday as the White House tries to neutralize immigration as a political liability before November’s elections. Biden’s order would bar migrants from being granted asylum when U.S. officials deem the southern border to be overwhelmed. The Democratic president has contemplated unilateral action for months, especially after Republican lawmakers rejected a bipartisan security deal at the behest of presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. Trump says Biden has surrendered the southern border.

By SEUNG MIN KIM, COLLEEN LONG and ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press

