Chicago police tweak mass arrests policy ahead of Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling is touting the nation’s second-largest police department as fully prepared for protests ahead of the Democratic National Convention, including on a new mass arrest policy. City and federal law enforcement agencies have been planning for more than a year for the convention in August that is expected to draw an estimated 50,000 visitors and massive protests. Proposed changes to the way Chicago police deal with mass arrests include more supervisor review during mass arrests and debriefings afterward to see what worked and what didn’t. The policy still requires public comment.

