Columbia University and a Jewish student agree on a settlement that imposes more safety measures
NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University has agreed to take additional steps to make its students feel secure on campus. It is part of a settlement reached Tuesday with a Jewish student who had sought a court order requiring the Ivy League school provide safe access to the campus. Called a “first-of-its-kind agreement to protect Jewish students from extreme on-campus Gaza war protestors” by the law firm representing the student plaintiff, the legal settlement creates a new point of contact for students worried for their safety. Academic accommodations are also made for students who couldn’t access campus to complete assignments or exams, among other provisions.