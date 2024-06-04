District attorney in Alec Baldwin’s case wins New Mexico Democratic primary race

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An incumbent district attorney pursuing an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin has fended off a Democratic challenger in New Mexico’s primary election to ensure her reelection. Democrats also ousted a state senator accused of sexual harassment, as voters on Tuesday picked their partisan favorites to reshape a Democratic-led Legislature, with all 112 seats up for election in November. A Republican who backed Donald Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election has won the GOP nomination for a state Senate seat. The primary results held implications for Native American communities, the state’s oil production region and the #MeToo movement.

