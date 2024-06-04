Emirati leader meets with Taliban official facing $10 million US bounty over attacks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The leader of the United Arab Emirates has met with an official in the Taliban government still wanted by the United States on an up-to $10 million bounty over his involvement in an attack that killed an American citizen and other assaults. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi, met with the Taliban’s interior minister of Afghanistan Tuesday in the Emirati capital. That’s according to the state-run WAM news agency. The meeting highlights the growing divide internationally on how to deal with the Taliban, who seized control of Afghanistan in 2021 and barred girls from attending school beyond sixth grade. While many nations don’t recognize the Taliban as Kabul’s government, nations in the Mideast and elsewhere have reached out to them.

