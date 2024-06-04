FBI investigator gives jury at Sen. Bob Menendez’s trial an inside account of surveillance
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — An investigator has provided a New York jury a riveting account of an evening in Washington, D.C., in 2019 when an FBI surveillance team came across Sen. Bob Menendez and his girlfriend at a fancy Washington restaurant. Investigator Terrie Williams-Thompson told the jury on Tuesday at Menendez’s bribery trial that she overheard Menendez’s future wife ask what else the love of her life could do for someone they were with. Prosecutors claim that the senator and his wife accepted valuables in return for aiding three New Jersey businessmen in their business pursuits. Menendez has pleaded not guilty.