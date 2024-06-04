Muhammad Ali’s childhood home is for sale in Kentucky after being converted into a museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The pink house where Muhammad Ali grew up dreaming of boxing fame is for sale. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Louisville was converted into a museum offering a glimpse into the formative years of the man known as The Greatest. It went on the market Tuesday along with two neighboring homes. One was turned into a welcome center-gift shop and the other was to become a short-term rental. Ali’s childhood home became a focal point when hundreds of fans gathered for an emotional send-off as Ali’s funeral procession passed by in 2016. The owners are asking $1.5 million for the three properties.

