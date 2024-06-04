Republicans who see Trump conviction as politically motivated vow to ‘indict the left’

NEW YORK (AP) — Republicans who view Donald Trump’s felony conviction by a Manhattan jury as politically motivated are calling on GOP prosecutors to start charging Democrats with crimes. Candidates, officeholders and members of the former president’s family are amplifying the message since Trump’s conviction on 34 charges in his hush money trial. The calls to weaponize the judicial system signal a growing feeling among some Republicans that the felony conviction of a former president crossed a boundary that justifies a vengeful legal response. Democrats are condemning the GOP approach as dangerous for democracy and unwarranted, since Trump received a jury trial and has the right to appeal.

