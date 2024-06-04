Rights group claims Israel has hit residential buildings with white phosphorous in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — A global human rights group claimed that Israel has used white phosphorus incendiary shells on residential buildings in at least five towns and villages in conflict-hit southern Lebanon, possibly harming civilians and violating international law, in a report published Wednesday. Human Rights Watch said in its report that there was no evidence of burn injuries due to white phosphorus in Lebanon, but that researchers had “heard accounts indicating possible respiratory damage.” Human rights advocates say it’s a crime under international law to fire the controversial munitions into populated areas. Israel maintains it uses the white phosphorus only as a smokescreen and not to target civilians.

