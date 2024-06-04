Security clearance is restored for ex-FBI employee who testified on politicization claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former FBI employee who accused the bureau of politicizing its work has seen his security clearance restored. Marcus Allen was one of three men who alleged overreach and retaliation by the FBI in testimony last year to a special House committee investigating what Republicans called the “weaponization” of the government against conservatives. Allen’s security clearance had been revoked in February 2022 over concerns about how his views of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, affected his work. Allen’s clearance was restored after the concerns were investigated and mitigated. That’s according to a letter from the FBI’s human resources branch.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.