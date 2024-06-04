Slovenia becomes latest European country to recognize a Palestinian state after a parliamentary vote

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia has recognized a Palestinian state after the country’s parliament voted in support of the move, following in the recent steps of Spain, Ireland and Norway. Slovenia’s government endorsed a motion last week to recognize a Palestinian state, and sent the proposal to parliament for final approval, which was needed for the decision to take effect. Slovenia’s decision came days after Spain, Norway and Ireland recognized a Palestinian state — a move that was condemned by Israel. Previously, only seven members of the 27-nation EU officially recognized a Palestinian state.

