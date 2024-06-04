South Korean president vows to expand mineral ties with Africa and send more development aid

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president says his country will expand development aid to Africa and pursue deeper cooperation with the region of 1.3 billion people on critical minerals and technology. President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted the first Korea-Africa Summit with dozens of African leaders. Yoon urged African countries to take firmer steps in an international pressure campaign against North Korea. The North recently accelerated its tests of nuclear-capable weapons systems. Africa’s 54 states are an important bloc at the United Nations and hold three rotating seats on the Security Council. Yoon urged African nations to fully implement Security Council resolutions on the North.

