Washington warns of danger from China in remembering the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the U.S. Congress say the ruling Chinese Communist Party that sent in tanks against peaceful student protesters 35 years ago in the heart of Beijing is as ruthless and suppressive today as it was in 1989. It’s a stark warning as lawmakers commemorated the anniversary of China’s bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square. The Tuesday commemorations also included former student leaders of the Tiananmen movement and younger activists from both mainland China and Hong Kong. They come as Washington has shifted its China policy from engagement to competition meant to curb China’s growing influences.

