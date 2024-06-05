A look at the key witnesses in Hunter Biden’s federal firearms trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Jurors who will decide whether President Joe Biden’s son is guilty of federal firearms charges are hearing deeply personal testimony about a dark period for Hunter Biden. The case stems from a gun the younger Biden bought in October 2018. Prosecutors say Hunter Biden lied when he swore he wasn’t a drug user on a federal form he filled out at the gun shop. Hunter Biden’s attorney is arguing his client did not believe he was in the throes of addiction when he stated in the paperwork that he did not have a drug problem. The key witnesses include Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and his brother Beau’s widow, with whom he had a romantic relationship after Beau’s death.

