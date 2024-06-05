A member of a German far-right party stabbed and wounded in another attack on a politician

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa is reporting that a member of a far-right party was stabbed and wounded in the southwestern city of Mannheim. The stabbing happened only days after a knife attack killed one police officer and left five other people injured in the same city. Dpa reported that a candidate with the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, reportedly caught somebody trying to tear down an election poster. When he confronted that person, he was attacked with a knife. Dpa reported that the AfD politician was still in a hospital with non-life-threatening cuts.

