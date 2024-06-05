In Hawaii, Maui council opposes US Space Force plan to build new telescopes on Haleakala volcano

HONOLULU (AP) — Local officials on the Hawaiian island of Maui have voted to oppose a U.S. military proposal to build new telescopes on the summit of Haleakala volcano. It’s the latest observatory project to meet objection in the islands after protests blocked the construction of a new telescope on the Big Island’s Mauna Kea volcano. The U.S. Space Force and Air Force want to build the telescopes on Maui’s tallest peak to track objects in space. The Maui County Council voted 9-0 on Wednesday to pass a resolution opposing the project. The resolution says Haleakala’s summit is a sacred place used for religious ceremony, prayer and connecting to ancestors.

