New law requiring bars and night clubs to offer drug testing kits takes effect July 1

On July 1, 2024, a new law, Assembly Bill No. 1013 (Lowenthal, Chapter 353, Statutes of 2023) will take effect, mandating Type 48 license holders make drug testing kits available on premise, either for sale or at no cost to patrons.

Type 48 licenses are issued by the ABC to bars and night clubs. The license authorizes the sale of beer, wine, and distilled spirits to adults aged 21 and over for consumption on the premises where sold.

In addition to offering drug testing kits, Assembly Bill No. 1013 requires establishments with a Type 48 license to display signage in a noticeable and prominent location, letting patrons know drug testing kits are available to test for common date-rape drugs, or 'roofies.'

The required signage must read: "Don't get roofied! Drink spiking drug test kits available here. Ask a staff member for details." Click here to view a sample sign.

Licensed premises must either offer the drug testing devices for sale to customers at a price that does not exceed a reasonable amount based on the wholesale cost, or be given to customers free of charge. These kits will include test strips, stickers, straws, or other devices that are able to detect the presence of controlled substances such as flunitrazepam, ketamine, and gamma hydroxybutyric acid, in drinks.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is reaching out to Type 48 licensees to ensure awareness of the law, which will impact approximately 2,400 licensees across the state.

Licensees are responsible for obtaining testing kits. ABC does not sell or provide kits.

For more information about Assembly Bill No. 1013 or Type 48 licenses, visit the ABC's website.