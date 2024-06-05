Republicans block bill to protect contraception access as Democrats make election-year push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have blocked legislation designed to protect women’s access to contraception. They argued Wednesday that the bill was just a political stunt as Democrats mount an election-year effort to put GOP senators on the record on reproductive rights issues. The test vote came as the Senate has abandoned hopes for doing serious bipartisan legislation before the election. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats are trying to spotlight issues they believe can help them win the presidency and keep the Senate in November. A similar vote on ensuring nationwide access to in vitro fertilization could come as soon as next week. It is also expected to fail in the Senate, where 60 votes are needed to move forward.

