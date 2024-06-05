US flies B-1B bomber for 1st precision bombing drill in 7 years as tensions simmer with North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says the U.S. has flown a long-range B-1B bomber over the Korean Peninsula for its first precision-guided bombing drill with the South in seven years. South Korea’s Defense Ministry says the U.S. B-1B bomber conducted joint aerial drills with other U.S. and South Korean fighter jets on Wednesday. It says the B-1B bomber dropped Joint Direct Attack Munitions bombs during the training. The JDAM bombs include “bunker-busters.” The drill is seen as a show of force against North Korea amid rising tensions over its recent launches of trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.