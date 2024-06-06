A Texas county removed 17 books from its libraries. An appeals court says eight must be returned.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court says eight books dealing with subjects including racism and transgender issues must be returned to library shelves in a rural Texas county that had removed them. Thursday’s ruling by a divided appellate panel in New Orleans was a partial victory for seven library patrons who sued numerous officials in Llano County after 17 books were removed. In the opinion from a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, one judge voted to uphold a lower court order that the books be returned. Another partially agreed but said nine of the books could stay off the shelves as the appeal plays out. Another judge dissented.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.