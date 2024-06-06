Amanda Knox vows to ‘fight for the truth’ after Italian court convicts her again of slander

MILAN (AP) — Amanda Knox told Italian TV that she was surprised by a Florence appeals court decision to convict her of slander for accusing a Congolese bar owner of murdering her British housemate. She pledged to appeal the ruling. Knox told Sky TG24 on Thursday that she “will fight for the truth. It’s been 17 years that I have been unjustly accused.” Knox was a 20-year-old exchange student in the university town of Perugia when she and her then-Italian boyfriend were accused of murdering her housemate, 21-year-old Meredith Kercher, who was found dead in the apartment they shared on Nov. 2, 2007. After years of flip-flop trials, they were exonerated in 2015, but the slander conviction against Knox remained.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.