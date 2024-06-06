Giraffe’s nibble turns into airborne safari adventure for Texas toddler

GLEN ROSE, Texas (AP) — A Texas family got a brief scare when a nibble from a giraffe turned a 2-year-old’s safari visit into an airborne adventure. Paisley Toten was in the open bed of a pickup truck on June 1 when her family drove through the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center. Visitors can see exotic animals and feed some of them from their car. The family stopped to feed a giraffe when it grabbed Paisley’s shirt with its mouth and lifted her several feet. Paisley’s mother shouted, prompting the giraffe to drop the toddler into her arms unhurt. Video of the encounter went viral.

