‘I Am Hope Survivors Reset Retreat’ offers support for Coachella Valley cancer survivors

Non-profit organization, Shay's Warriors Life After Cancer is hosting their annual 'I Am Hope Survivors Reset Retreat.'

It's a four-day, three-night experience that's hosted during National Cancer Survivors Month, and it's intended to help survivors navigate life after cancer.

The retreat will be held from June 6 to 9, 2024.

According to the American Association for Cancer Research, "There are currently more than 18 million people living with a history of cancer in the United States. Each person diagnosed with cancer faces a unique set of challenges, but one in four survivors reports a poor physical quality of life and one in 10 reports poor mental health-related quality of life."

