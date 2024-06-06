In the UK’s top baseball league, crowds are small, babysitters are key and the Mets are a dynasty

LONDON (AP) — Baseball at the highest club level in Britain is competitive but it’s a league in which babysitters are just as important as balls and strikes. Teams are a mélange of locals and expats some with college and minor league experience. Only one guy throws 90 mph. Just about everyone works or goes to school. The London Mets are the defending champion of the National Baseball League. They’ve won the title seven straight years. Their rivals come from the same club and are called the London Capitals who hope this year will be the season they finally dethrone the Mets.

