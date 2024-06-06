Kentucky Democratic governor pushes back against Trump-led attacks on electric vehicles

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says electric vehicles have ignited enough momentum from job growth and investments to steer past any roadblocks from former President Donald Trump and other critics. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press that EV-related jobs are springing up nationwide. He says the growth in the industry should be enough to overcome the political backlash. Electric vehicles are a big contributor to Kentucky’s record pace of economic development. EVs have also become an issue in the presidential campaign. Democratic President Joe Biden promotes electric vehicles as a part his clean-energy agenda. Trump calls it a “radical plan.”

