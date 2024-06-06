King Charles III honors a generation that fought, died and waited for freedom

VER-SUR-Mer, France (AP) — King Charles III came to northern France to honor the 22,442 British troops who died in the Battle of Normandy. He also came on Thursday for the 80th anniversary of D-Day to honor a generation. It is a generation that sacrificed and fought and died. They waited through five long years of war. They then sent their youngest and bravest to claw their way onto the Normandy beaches and battle through machine-gun fire and artillery blasts to begin the invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe on June 6, 1944. The king told a commemorative ceremony that while the number of living veterans was dwindling “our obligation to remember what they stood for and what they achieved for us all can never diminish.”

