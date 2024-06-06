Palm Desert Aquatic Center announces “Hot Summer Nights”

The Palm Desert Aquatic Center is excited to announce a new way to stay cool this summer at "Hot Summer Nights," a pool party for everyone to enjoy.

Every Tuesday evening from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM, starting June 11 and continuing until August 15, the Palm Desert Aquatic Center is hosting a fun-filled evening at the pool, with live remote music from their partner, Alpha Media, and radio stations U-92 and 100.5 The Mix!, DJs, dance parties, and more.

Stay cool under the stars while enjoying open recreational swimming, water slides, all amenities, and their newly expanded snack bar.

General admission rates apply.

For more information, visit PDPool.com or call us at (760) 565-7467.