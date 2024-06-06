Prince Harry wins right to appeal rejection of publicly funded security detail in UK

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has been given permission to appeal the British government’s rejection to provide him with police protection in the U.K. The Court of Appeal gave the Duke of Sussex the go-ahead to challenge a ruling earlier this year in the High Court. A judge in February ruled that a government panel’s decision to limit his security after he quit as a working member of the royal family was not unlawful, irrational or unjustified. The legal battle began more than four years ago when Harry argued his family needed armed security because of hostility toward them and relentless news media hounding.

