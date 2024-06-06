Quicksand doesn’t just happen in Hollywood. It happened on a Maine beach

PHIPPSBURG, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman learned the hard way that quicksand doesn’t just happen in jungles or rainforests in Hollywood movies. Jamie Acord was walking at the water’s edge at Popham Beach State Park over the weekend when she sunk to her hips in a split second. It turns out that quicksand, known as supersaturated sand, is a real thing around the world, even in Maine. Thankfully, real life is not like the movies. A state parks spokesperson says people caught in supersaturated sand remain buoyant — allowing them to float and wriggle themselves to safety. In this case, the woman’s husband pulled her from the sand.

