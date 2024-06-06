Samoan author accused of killing Samoan writer who was aunt of former US politician Tulsi Gabbard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A Samoan author is charged with killing another prominent Samoan writer and academic, who also was the aunt of former U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. Investigators in Samoa say Papalii Sia Figiel killed Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard after an argument in May. Police say the women had been friends for 30 years and both were trailblazing writers. Sinavaiana-Gabbard was a poet, environmentalist and the first Samoan person to become a full professor in the U.S. Her relatives remembered her as an inspiring woman who was devoted to serving others. Figiel is in custody awaiting a court hearing.

By CHARLOTTE GRAHAM-McLAY and AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press

