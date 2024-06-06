Trump ally Steve Bannon must surrender to prison by July 1 to start contempt sentence, judge says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon says he’ll fight a judge’s ruling that he must report to prison by July 1 to serve his four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from the House committee that investigated the U.S. Capitol insurrection. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington on Thursday granted prosecutors’ request to make Bannon begin serving his prison term after a three-judge panel of a federal appeals court upheld his contempt of Congress conviction. But Nichols also made clear Bannon could seek a stay of his order, which could delay his surrender date. Bannon says he’s “got great lawyers” and they’ll “go all the way to the Supreme Court” if they have to.

