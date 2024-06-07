Engaged Sun teammates Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner find work-life balance in the WNBA

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas have found a comfortable work-life balance in the WNBA. They are the unquestioned leaders of the Sun on the court and life partners off of it. The Sun are off to a 9-0 start. Since becoming Sun teammates in 2020, Bonner and Thomas have led Connecticut to three WNBA semifinals and the 2022 Finals. Bonner said her main goal this season is to get Thomas her first championship. Thomas said her goal is to get Bonner a third before she retires. Bonner said playing on the same team can be both a gift and a curse, but they are making it work.

