Gunmen open fire on students at a rural University of Panama campus, killing 1 and wounding another

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — Two unidentified gunmen have opened fire on a group of students on a rural campus of the University of Panama, killing one and wounding another before escaping. University Rector Eduardo Flores Castro said via the social platform X that the agricultural sciences students were doing field work at the university’s regional center in Veraguas about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital when the shooting took place. A shooter hopped a fence and escaped. A law enforcement official confirmed that no one was in custody.

