House explosion in northern Virginia was caused by man igniting gasoline, authorities say
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man who died in a house explosion six months ago outside the nation’s capital deliberately detonated gasoline canisters in his basement that caused the blast. Arlington County police in Virginia held a news conference Friday announcing the cause of the explosion. They say officers went to the home of 56-year-old James Yoo on Dec. 4 because he was firing a flare gun from the back of his duplex into a nearby school and park. Officers heard gunshots, and then the house exploded. Officials say that the investigation turned up evidence of paranoia but that they will never know Yoo’s specific motive.