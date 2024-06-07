Irish and Czech voters go to the polls on Day 2 of EU elections as the far right seeks more power

BRUSSELS (AP) — Voters in Ireland and the Czech Republic are going to the polls on the second day of the elections for the European Paraliament. A surge of the far-right across the 27-nation bloc is expected to emerge from the electoral marathon. Final results will not be released until Sunday night, after every country has voted. But an exit poll on Thursday after the elections kicked off in the Netherlands confirmed that Geert Wilders’ far-right party would likely make big gains. Since the last EU election in 2019, populist, far-right and extremist parties are now leading governments in three EU nations.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.