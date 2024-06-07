Meloni joins cultural elite celebrating Italian opera’s recognition as a world treasure

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has joined top political and cultural figures at Verona’s ancient Arena amphitheater for an open-air celebration o Italian lyric opera’s recognition by UNESCO as a global cultural treasure. Conductor Riccardo Muti presided over an orchestra of 170 musicians from Italy’s 14 opera houses, joined by over 314 choral singers and a cast of global star opera stars for Friday’s event. They delivered a greatest hits of Italian opera from Verdi to Puccini, Donizetti to Bellini for an appreciative crowd.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.