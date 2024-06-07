Mexico’s outgoing president vows to pursue changes to Constitution despite market nervousness

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s outgoing president has pledged to press ahead with judicial reforms despite nervousness among investors, and suggestions from his own handpicked successor that he should wait. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he would pursue 20 constitutional changes after his Morena party won a two-thirds majority in Congress in Sunday’s elections. Those same elections ensured Morena candidate Claudia Sheinbaum will be the next president. Sheinbaum spent most of the week trying to calm markets after an 10% drop in the value of the peso. She suggested Thursday the reforms had not yet been decided and should be subject to dialogue. But on Friday López Obrador mocked any opposition to the changes.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.