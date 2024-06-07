New Jersey businessman testifies he promised up to $250,000 in bribes for Sen. Bob Menendez’s help

NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey businessman who pleaded guilty and cooperated in the bribery case against Sen. Bob Menendez has testified that he believed he had a deal worth $200,000 to $250,000 for the Democrat to make criminal probes of his friends and family vanish. Jose Uribe testified Friday in Manhattan federal court. Menendez is on trial with two other businessmen. Uribe was a star witness for the government in its bid to convict the senator who once held the powerful post as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Menendez has pleaded not guilty to charges that he accepted gold bars, cash and a luxury car in return for doing favors for the businessmen.

