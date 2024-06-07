New York moves to ban ‘addictive’ social media feeds for kids

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state Legislature has passed a bill that would allow parents to block their kids from getting social media posts suggested by a platform’s algorithm — a regulation that tries to curtail feeds that critics argue are addicting to children. Lawmakers in the state Assembly gave the bill final approval on Friday. The move comes amid heightened concern about social media use among children and an ever-unfolding push to regulate tech platforms in different ways at the state and federal levels. The governor is expected to sign the bill. It would take effect 180 days after the attorney general establishes mechanisms to establish a user’s age and parental consent.

