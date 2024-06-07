Teenager who killed 4 in Michigan high school shooting appeals life sentence

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager who was convicted of fatally shooting four students at his high school in Michigan is appealing his life sentence. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in the shooting at Oxford High School in 2021 when he was 15. He was sentenced in December. His parents were convicted of manslaughter this year because they failed to secure a gun at home and did not address their son’s mental health problems. The state Appellate Defender’s Office said Friday that new evidence shows witnesses could have testified about Crumbley’s childhood troubles. The office also is questioning whether he knew what he was doing when he pleaded guilty. The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has not responded to a message seeking comment.

