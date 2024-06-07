The Irish and the Czechs vote on Day 2 of EU elections as the far right seeks to gain more power

BRUSSELS (AP) — Voters in Ireland and the Czech Republic are going to the polls on the second day of the elections for the European Paraliament. A surge of the far-right across the 27-nation bloc is most likely to materialize at the end of the electoral marathon. Final results will not be released until Sunday night, after every country has voted. But an exit poll Thursday after the elections kicked off in the Netherlands confirmed that Geert Wilders’ far-right party should make big gains. Since the last EU election in 2019, populist, far-right and extremist parties now lead governments in three EU nations.

