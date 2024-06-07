UN will declare that both Israel and Hamas are violating children’s rights in armed conflict

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. secretary-general will tell the Security Council next week that both Israel and Hamas are violating children’s rights and leaving them exposed to danger in their war to eliminate each other. The secretary-general annually makes a global list of states and militias that are menacing children and threatening them. Parties on the list have ranged from the Kachin Independence Army in Myanmar to Russia during its war with Ukraine. Now Israel is set to join them. António Guterres sends the list to the Security Council, which can then decide whether to take action. The United States is one of five veto-wielding permanent council members, and has been reluctant to act against Israel, its longtime ally.

