Will North Korea fly trash balloons into South Korea again? A look at rising tensions between them

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans are alert for possible new launches by North Korea of balloons carrying rubbish into the South, a day after Seoul activists flew their own balloons to scatter political leaflets in the North. Any resumption of trash balloon launches by North Korea would likely prompt South Korea to respond, possibly with anti-North Korean loudspeaker broadcasts or live-fire exercises along their heavily fortified border. North Korea would probably retaliate with its own measures, further escalating tensions between the rivals. Last week, North Korea sent about 1,000 balloons carrying manure, cigarette butts, scraps of cloth, waste batteries and vinyl across the border into South Korea.

