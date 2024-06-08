A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, Coast Guards says

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a freighter in Lake Superior has hit something underwater and started taking on water. The Coast Guard Great Lakes district received reports about 6:53 a.m. that a 689-foot-long ship called the Michipicoten had collided with something. The collision occurred in the northwest section of the lake. The ship was carrying taconite, which is a low-grade iron ore. Twenty-two people were aboard. Authorities say water pumps onboard began displacing water. There’s no signs anything spilled from the ship. By 9:15 a.m., water pumps had reduced the listing of the freighter from 15 degrees to 5 degrees, the Coast Guard says.

