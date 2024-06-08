A man shot by police in New Caledonia has died. The French Pacific territory remains restive

PARIS (AP) — Prosecutors say a man shot by police in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia has died of his wounds. He is the eighth victim of weeks of unrest prompted by changes to the voting law in New Caledonia. Indigenous Kanaks fear the changes will marginalize them and their push for independence. Police told investigators that armed men rammed a pickup truck into a rental car carrying gendarmes and opened fire Monday. Two men were wounded when the gendarmes returned fire. One has now died. Authorities have extended a curfew across New Caledonia until June 17.

